DISH agrees to carry Golden Knights games in Las Vegas market

A DISH spokesperson said Friday that the channel will be available to the company’s customers in Las Vegas and its surrounding areas in time for the Knights game against the Minnesota Wild at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) sends the puck past Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

AT&T SportsNet, the Golden Knights’ TV home, is now on DISH.

DISH was the last cable/satellite provider in the Las Vegas market to agree to carry the Knights’ TV home. Cox, DirecTV and CenturyLink all agreed to carriage deals prior to last season.

DISH also will carry pre- and post-game shows as well as other related content on AT&T SportsNet, which is broadcasting 73 Knights games this season. DISH also televised Mountain West Conference games, including many UNLV football and basketball contests.

“We are very excited for DISH to offer our games to their customers for what we expect to be an exciting second season of NHL Hockey in Las Vegas,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement.

The only Knights’ games left that will not be on AT&T SportsNet are Oct. 10 at Washington (NBCSN), Oct. 30 at Nashville (NBCSN), Nov. 14 vs. Anaheim (NBCSN), Nov. 27 at Chicago (NBCSN), Jan. 23 vs. Nashville (NBCSN), Feb. 20 vs. Boston (NBCSN), March 17 vs. Edmonton (NBCSN) and March 27 at Colorado (NBCSN).

“We are excited to announce this deal with DISH and bring the Vegas Golden Knights games to its customers in Las Vegas and surrounding areas,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “With the Vegas Golden Knights making it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season, there is a high level of excitement for the team’s upcoming season and we are looking forward to DISH subscribers having access to this programming.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.