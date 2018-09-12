Golden Knights/NHL

Erik Haula faces fight to keep spot on Knights’ second line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2018 - 7:41 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2018 - 7:45 pm

Sunday night’s blockbuster acquisition of Max Pacioretty is the latest step in Golden Knights general manager George McPhee’s revamping of the team’s second line.

Erik Haula was on the unit last year alongside David Perron and James Neal, both of whom departed via free agency this summer.

Pacioretty likely will play wing on the second line with fellow newcomer Paul Stastny in the middle.

Alex Tuch is the leading candidate to join them as the Knights try to improve a group that struggled defensively last season.

Haula, who spoke to reporters Tuesday during the Knights’ charity golf tournament at Bear’s Best Las Vegas, doesn’t seem ready to concede his spot days before camp officially opens.

“I think of myself as a top-six forward, and that’s my mindset going into camp,” he said.

That decision will be made by coach Gerard Gallant, but Haula is excited to compete for his spot. He’s also pleased with the addition of Pacioretty.

“He’s an elite goal scorer,” Haula said. “I think he’s going to fit in that spot (vacated by Neal) really well. He’s a really good addition. He can skate and he’s a big body and I think he’ll fit right in.”

Glass breaks out

Top prospect Cody Glass scored two goals Tuesday in the Knights’ final game of the Vegas Rookie Faceoff, a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The tallies were his first of the three-game event and came hours after meeting with director of player development Wil Nichol.

“I wasn’t playing like a sixth overall pick in those first two games,” said Glass, a first-round pick in 2017. “That’s what was frustrating me the most. Today, I came out with an edge. I really want to be strong with the puck and play an NHL-style, and I feel I did that.

“(Nichol) pulled me aside this morning. He could see I was getting frustrated. I’m good at not showing it, but he’s one of those guys that can just tell and he got it out of me. He knows how to calm you down and get the best out of you. Credit to him because I wouldn’t have had the game I had without him.”

Rocky Thompson, who served as coach of the rookie team, was pleased with Glass’ play even before he got on the scoreboard.

“I think Cody’s been playing extremely hard and competing very hard this week,” Thompson said. “Tonight was just the night where he kind of separated himself.”

One area of Glass’ game that is severely lacking is his combat skills.

He praised linemate Keegan Kolesar for having his back and fighting Austin Wagner of the Kings not long after Wagner got back on the ice following his penalty for going after Glass.

“I’m not a guy who gets into the rough stuff, so it’s nice having a guy like Keegan on my line,” Glass said. “He was protecting me. He’s always got my back. That’s why he’s such a good leader and why he’s wearing an ‘A.’ I’m not a fighter.”

Glass said he may have to think about stepping up his skills in that area should he find himself on the Knights in the near future.

“The UFC headquarters aren’t too far away,” he joked. “I may have to get in there a few times a week. I don’t know, maybe if I can gain like 20 more pounds, I might think about fighting.”

The Knights are more concerned with his progress on the ice, which seemed to take a big step forward this week.

Propped up

The Westgate sports book posted several individual proposition bets Tuesday featuring Knights players for the upcoming season.

Pacioretty’s goal total opened at 30.5, the same as the total for Jonathan Marchessault. William Karlsson’s number is slightly higher at 32.5.

There are also wagering opportunities for total points scored by Stastny (50.5) and Reilly Smith (63.5).

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s win total was listed at 28.5.

Wagering is also available on who will lead the Knights in goals. Karlsson is listed as the favorite at 9-to-5.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Golden Edge: Free Agency Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen go over the latest free agency news from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Knights Host Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights second day of scrimmage at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Prospects Prepare For Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights getting ready to participate in a scrimmage for the next few days.
Golden Edge: Previous Prospects Fight For Spot
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over day two of the Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Edge: One-On-One With Reid Duke
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Golden Knights prospect Reid Duke.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Wednesday, June 27
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Development Camp
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights development camp and how the prospects are looking to improve their game.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 26, 2018
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights Perron and Neal were key contributors on the second line for the Knights, helping the expansion team to the Pacific Division and Western Conference championships. Perron’s agent, Allan Walsh, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that the Knights have not made a new contract offer since the season ended. Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million offer from the Knights at the trade deadline, according to the Calgary Sun.
Golden Edge 2018 NHL Draft Recap
Bryan Salmond Recaps The Vegas Golden Knights 2018 Draft picks Rounds 2-7.
Golden Edge : NHL Draft Round 1
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the first round of the NHL Draft picks and the rumors surrounding the Knights recruiting Ilya Kovalchuk.
Golden Knights 2018 NHL Draft Preview
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond provides a preview heading into the 2018 NHL Draft and Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee discusses how the team has prepared for it.
Golden Knights Release Schedule For 2018-19 NHL Season
Golden Knights release schedule for 2018-19 NHL season. The Golden Knights will play five of their first six games on the road. The Knights are at Washington on Oct. 10 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final and face Pittsburgh the following night. The NHL previously announced the Knights open the season at home Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, June 21
Golden Edge: Knights Take Home Four Awards
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the NHL awards where the Golden Knights won in four of the categories.
George McPhee On Winning General Manager Of The Year
Golden Knights General Manager George Mcphee talks about winning General Manager of the Year and the Golden Knights.
Deryk Engelland On Winning Mark Messier Award
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about winning the Mark Messier award how much impact a team can have on a community.
Gerard Gallant On Winning Jack Adams Award
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about winning the Jack Adams award at the NHL Awards.
William Karlsson On Winning The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
William Karlsson goes over the Golden Knights season and him winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 19
Golden Knights release 2018 preseason schedule
The Golden Knights will be back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 16. The team’s 2018 NHL preseason schedule was announced Monday. Scheduled is a matchup with the L.A. Kings — Sept. 20 at Staples Center and Sept. 28 at T-Mobile. Two games against the Colorado Avalanche — Sept. 18 in Denver and Sept. 24 at T-Mobile. Two games against the San Jose Sharks — Sept. 22 at San Jose and Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. The team also announced it will hold its training camp at City National Arena beginning Sept. 13.
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like