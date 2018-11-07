Erik Haula hurt in Golden Knights’ loss to Leafs

The Golden Knights lost 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, but the result was secondary to the health of center Erik Haula.

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) is taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) lies on the ice after taking a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) watches the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) looks for a rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) stops Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) is knocked to the ice by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates his goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) reacts after picking up an assist on Mitchell Marner's goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (28) on a breakaway during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on a Toronto Maple Leafs shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defendeman Colin Miller (6) and Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Tyler Ennis (63) watch the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — The Golden Knights lost 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, but the result was secondary to the health of center Erik Haula.

Haula was driven into the boards by Toronto’s Patrick Marleau and went down in a heap at center ice 5:01 into the third period, writhing in pain as he clutched his right knee.

Haula was on the ice approximately five minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher.

The Knights finished with a 37-21 advantage in shots on goal, but could only muster Cody Eakin’s tip-in with 8:38 remaining in the second period against Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Connor Brown took advantage of a miscue by Knights defenseman Nick Holden at 5:30 of the first period to put the Maple Leafs on top 1-0.

Toronto capitalized on a turnover nine seconds into the second period, as Mitchell Marner wristed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury for a 2-0 lead.

Nazem Kadri added an empty-net goal for Toronto.

