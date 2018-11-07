Erik Haula hurt in Golden Knights’ loss to Leafs

TORONTO — The Golden Knights lost 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, but the result was secondary to the health of center Erik Haula.
Haula was driven into the boards by Toronto’s Patrick Marleau and went down in a heap at center ice 5:01 into the third period, writhing in pain as he clutched his right knee.
Haula was on the ice approximately five minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher.
The Knights finished with a 37-21 advantage in shots on goal, but could only muster Cody Eakin’s tip-in with 8:38 remaining in the second period against Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen.
Connor Brown took advantage of a miscue by Knights defenseman Nick Holden at 5:30 of the first period to put the Maple Leafs on top 1-0.
Toronto capitalized on a turnover nine seconds into the second period, as Mitchell Marner wristed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury for a 2-0 lead.
Nazem Kadri added an empty-net goal for Toronto.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.