Erik Haula, Jonathan Marchessault making impact since return from injuries

The two Golden Knights centers are starting to score as they regain their timing after sitting out almost two weeks last month with lower-body injuries.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault chases a loose puck during the third period of Boston's 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game in Boston Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates his goal as Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) and defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) react during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and left wing James Neal (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand /The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Las Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula skates during warm-ups before the start of a preseason hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Denver. The Golden Knights have a legitimate chance to surpass the 1993-94 Florida Panthers’ mark record for most wins (33) and points (83) by an expansion franchise. It should be pointed out that Florida’s mark came in an 84-game season while Vegas will play 82. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault lets go a shot on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask as defenseman Charlie McAvoy tries to check him during the third period of Boston's 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game in Boston Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

TORONTO — From the outset, the plan was for the Golden Knights to play fast, move the puck quickly and create scoring opportunities in their first season in the NHL.

They should get their chance to do just that Monday against the team that has defined playing fast, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs are second in the NHL in goals scored with 57, trailing only Tampa Bay which has 59. They have one of the league’s elite players in center Auston Matthews. Mike Babcock wants his players attacking and that means Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace should probably brace himself for a lot of work inside Air Canada Centre.

But as this six-game road trip continues in one of the sport’s most frenzied atmospheres, the Knights are triggering the red light plenty. Save for last Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Boston, the Knights have averaged four goals in the other three games and scored five times Saturday in beating Ottawa 5-4.

A big part of it has been the return of centers Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula to the lineup. Both played have regained their timing after suffering lower-body injuries Oct. 13 and missing nearly two weeks.

“I’m definitely more comfortable now that I’ve played a few games,” said Marchessault, who returned to the lineup Oct. 24. He has been working with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson and had a goal and two assists Saturday against the Senators.

“You lose your cardio quick and you get out of hockey shape. But I think I did a good job of working with the trainers and getting myself back to where I wanted to be. We’ve got a good line. Smitty is a hard worker and Karly has been making good plays. It’s easy to play with those guys.”

Marchessault, who scored 30 goals last year with Florida, has four goals and nine points in 10 games. Karlsson also has nine points though he has played 13 games. Smith has been the line’s top producer with four goals and 10 points and is tied with David Perron for second on the team in scoring behind James Neal, who has 11 points.

Haula, who returned to the lineup Oct. 27, had his best game of the season Saturday. He has four goals in nine games while playing beside Neal and Perron. The trio, which were put together Thursday in Boston, appear to be working well as Cody Eakin was moved off the line to center for Alex Tuch and Oscar Lindberg.

“I’ve got my timing back and I’m getting good chances,” Haula said. “It’s just a matter of putting them away and the puck is starting to go in for me.”

With Tuch, who has four goals, making an impact on his line, the Knights are displaying the kind of balanced scoring that coach Gerard Gallant was hoping for.

“When everyone is working hard and contributing, it makes the game much easier and it gives you a better chance to win,” Gallant said. “We’ve got guys who can score and it’s good to see so many of them getting involved.”

The other key for the scoring has been the defense getting involved in the rush That includes Nate Schmidt, who has seven assists, tops among the Knights’ defensemen.

“They’re doing a good job getting us the puck and finding the open guy,” Marchessault said of the defensemen who have focusing to protect the rookie goaltender. “When they’re getting the puck quickly to the forwards and giving us a chance to play fast, which is what we want to do.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.