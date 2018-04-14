Erik Haula scores late in 2nd OT to lift Knights past Kings 2-1

Erik Haula scored at 15:23 of the second overtime to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of their Western Conference quarterfinals Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with teammate Jon Merrill (15) after scoring the game winning goal in double-overtime to win game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series with Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a first period goal during Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a first period goal by Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a first period goal with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans cheer before the start of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) hits the ice before the start of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89), second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a first-period goal during Vegas' game two playoff matchup with Los Angeles on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shoots against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer after Alex Tuch scored against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) moves the puck up ice against Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson (70) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) collides with Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series with Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring a first-period goal during Vegas' game two playoff matchup with Los Angeles on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring a first-period goal during Vegas' game two playoff matchup with Los Angeles on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, collides with Los Angeles Kings center Nate Thompson (44) and defenseman Alec Martinez (27) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) approaches during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) fights for a puck with Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the second period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) knocks the puck away from a Los Angeles player in the second period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the second period of game two of their first-round playoff series with Los Angeles on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrates after teammate Paul LaDue (38) scores a second-period goal during game two of their first-round playoff series with the Golden Knights on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrates after teammate Paul LaDue (38) scores a second-period goal during game two of their first-round playoff series with the Golden Knights on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) controls the puck during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) skates with the puck as Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) defends during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot on goal as Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) looks for the reboundsduring the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) and Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) view for the puck during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Kings center Tobias Rieder (10) takes a shot on goal past Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) sends the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Paul LaDue (38) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) scores the game winning goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in double-overtime to win game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with teammate Jon Merrill (15) after scoring the game winning goal in double-overtime to win game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with teammate Jon Merrill (15) after scoring the game winning goal in double-overtime to win game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with teammate Shea Theodore (27) after scoring the game winning goal in double-overtime to win game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

On the 56th shot of the game by the Golden Knights on Friday, No. 56 provided the winner.

Erik Haula scored with 4:37 remaining in the second overtime, and the Knights outlasted the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 before an announced crowd of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena.

The victory gives the Knights a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series, which continues at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, teams that take a 2-0 lead at home in a best-of-seven series hold an all-time series record of 236-30 (88.7 percent).

Alex Tuch scored a power-play goal in the first period, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 29 saves for the Knights.

The Kings played without defenseman Drew Doughty, a Norris Trophy candidate who was suspended for his illegal check to the head of William Carrier in Game 1.

The Knights tried to take advantage of a Los Angeles defensive corps that featured four players with a combined five playoff games and finished with a 56-30 advantage in shots on goal.

WOW! What an ending! @EHaula scores in double overtime to give the @GoldenKnights a 2-1 win, and a 2-0 lead over the @LAKings in the series #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/IcSPSzrQe4 — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) April 14, 2018

But Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick turned aside 54 shots and gave his team a chance to steal home-ice advantage until Haula’s winner.

Haula, who finished one goal shy of 30 during the regular season, flew down the right wing and gathered a pass from James Neal. He faked a shot, then tucked the puck around Quick on his forehand for his seventh career goal in the postseason.

Neither team created many chances in a tight-checking third period, though Fleury was forced into a save on Anze Kopitar’s backhander with 5:30 remaining in regulation.

Quick made 13 saves in the first overtime, including a blocker save on Tomas Nosek’s shot with 11:45 left. The Knights’ best chance in the extra session came with seven minutes remaining when Quick smothered Reilly Smith’s wrist shot from the right wing on an odd-man rush.

The Knights controlled play for most of the second period with a 26-9 advantage in shot attempts (74.3 Corsi For percentage) but were unable to pad their lead thanks to Quick.

And Los Angeles made the Knights pay for their wastefulness with Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb in the penalty box for tripping.

Kings defenseman Paul LaDue wristed a shot from the point, and the puck appeared to deflect off Deryk Engelland and past Fleury for the tying goal with 4:05 left in the second.

The Knights went 0-for-13 on the power play against Los Angeles during the regular season and failed to score on three attempts in Game 1 on Wednesday despite generating a handful of good chances.

But the Knights finally solved the league’s top-ranked penalty-killing unit in the first period after Los Angeles’ Kyle Clifford was sent off for goaltender interference.

With time winding down on the penalty, Jonathan Marchessault fired a shot from the point that was tipped wide of the net. The puck took a hometown bounce off the end boards to Tuch at the top of the crease, and he banged it in with 5:13 remaining in the period for his first career playoff goal.

The Kings nearly tied the game late in the first during a power play, but Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland got a piece of Jeff Carter’s shot that was headed for an open net.

Fleury also turned away Dustin Brown’s backhander at the doorstep in the final 10 seconds of the period.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.