James Neal Has Teeth Knocked Clean Out Of His Mouth With High Stick. SportsNet.

Calgary Flames' James Neal, bottom, holds his mouth after taking a high stick to the face from Vancouver Canucks' Alex Biega (55) and losing teeth during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Former Golden Knights forward James Neal, now on the Calgary Flames, lost some teeth during Saturday’s game between the Flames and the Vancouver Canucks.

An official collected at least two teeth from the ice after the left-winger caught a high-stick from Vancouver’s Alex Biega midway through the third period. Biega was handed a four-minute penalty for the play.

The Canucks defeated the Flames 4-3.