Ex-Golden Knights goalie Calvin Pickard resurfaces with Flyers

Former Golden Knights goaltender Calvin Pickard is back in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, who host his one-time team Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Calvin Pickard makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Calvin Pickard, left, stops a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Jeff Skinner during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Toronto beat Buffalo 3-2. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Calvin Pickard, left, stops a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Jeff Skinner during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Toronto beat Buffalo 3-2. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Calvin Pickard (31) blocks a shot during the team's practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Calvin Pickard (31) keeps an eye on the puck during the team's practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Golden Knights' Calvin Pickard (31) guards the goal as Los Angeles Kings' Justin Auger (79) looks on during an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. The Kings won 3-2 in overtime. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

PHILADELPHIA — A lot has happened to Calvin Pickard since the Golden Knights made him the first player selected in the expansion draft nearly 16 months ago.

He’s been traded. Demoted to the minors. Placed on waivers.

And now, the goaltender is back in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, who host the Knights at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s been pretty wild, going back all the way to when I got picked up by Vegas,” Pickard said Friday following the Flyers’ practice at Voorhees Township, New Jersey. “I want to get back up to the level I know I’m capable of playing, and I’m glad I got another opportunity to show myself.”

Pickard was projected to be the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury until the Knights claimed Malcolm Subban on waivers three days before the start of their inaugural season.

Instead, Pickard was sent to Toronto on the morning of their season opener in exchange for forward Tobias Lindberg and a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft that was used to select prep school defenseman Peter Diliberatore.

Pickard spent nearly all of last season “getting my game back” with the Maple Leafs’ affiliate in the American Hockey League, compiling a 21-9-2 record with a 2.31 goals-against average.

While the Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, Pickard was part of the team that captured the Calder Cup title.

But the Maple Leafs system was stocked with goaltenders and Pickard was placed on waivers before the start of this season. Philadelphia claimed him Oct. 2 to serve as Brian Elliott’s backup while Michal Neuvirth remains on injured reserve (groin).

Pickard made 31 saves in the Flyers’ 7-4 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday. It was his first NHL victory since April 4, 2017, with Colorado.

“Obviously a little bit of rustiness but I like the way I competed,” Pickard said. “I liked the way I could handle a full 60 (minutes) mentally and I just kind of went after it and let everything else take care of itself.”

Pickard was a popular figure during his short stint with the Knights, stemming in large part from the contest the team held to design his mask.

Pickard recently unveiled his latest mask, which features the Flyers’ over-the-top mascot, Gritty.

“I want to be a good teammate, a good guy in the locker room and be a likeable guy, and that’s something I take pride in,” Pickard said. “It was an idea that was brought on by the painter and I said, ‘Go ahead’ and it turned out really nice.”

Bischoff sent down

The Knights reassigned defenseman Jake Bischoff to their American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago.

Bischoff, 24, did not dress for any of the first five games after making the team out of training camp.

Ice chips

Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny (foot) left practice early Friday after being hit by a shot, and Flyers general manager Ron Hextall had no update on the second-line winger following practice at Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone. … The Knights took Friday off after back-to-back losses to Washington and Pittsburgh.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.