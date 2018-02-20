Fans brawl in stands during Golden Knights-Ducks game — VIDEO

While the Vegas Golden Knights were taking it on the chin on the ice against the Anaheim Ducks, a handful of fans tried to go “old school hockey” at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

A fight broke out in the stands between fans at the NHL game of the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday night, Feb. 19, 2018. (Screen grab/Twitter/@AndrewVotech44)

The brawl reportedly broke out between what appeared to be a Golden Knights fan and Ducks fan in the stands during the Golden Knights’ 2-0 loss, then shifted to the concourse area, where multiple fans got involved.

There was grappling and punches were thrown, but no serious injuries were apparent from video shot by another fan.

It’s not known what started the fight or if security or Las Vegas police were involved.