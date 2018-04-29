Fans gather to send off Golden Knights to San Jose — PHOTOS

Golden Knights fans gathered outside City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin Sunday to wish their team luck as they travel to San Jose for Games 3 and 4 of their best-of-seven series in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The series is tied at 1-1 after the Sharks defeated the Knights 4-3 in double overtime on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
During the first round, hundreds of fans rallied to send off the Knights before their sweep over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center in California.
Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Monday.
