Fans gather to send off Golden Knights to San Jose — PHOTOS

Golden Knights fans gathered outside City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin Sunday to wish their team luck as they travel to San Jose for games three and four of the series in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights cheerleaders lead a pep rally of fans gathered outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of Games 3 and 4 of the Knights' NHL playoff series against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Golden Knights fans wait for passing players outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Vegas Golden Knights fans of all kinds gathered outside City National Arena during a send-off event on Sunday, April 19, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights fans gathered outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of Games 3 and 4 of their NHL playoff series against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Golden Knights fans gathered outside City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin Sunday to wish their team luck as they travel to San Jose for Games 3 and 4 of their best-of-seven series in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The series is tied at 1-1 after the Sharks defeated the Knights 4-3 in double overtime on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

During the first round, hundreds of fans rallied to send off the Knights before their sweep over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center in California.

Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Monday.

