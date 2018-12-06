First Knight gets unexpected call to the NHL roster

Reid Duke, the first player to ever sign with the Golden Knights, was called up from the AHL in the middle of the night and could make his NHL debut as soon as Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights defender Reid Duke shoots during the first day of development camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

It’s fair to say Reid Duke’s family was a bit caught off guard by his surprise call up to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of funny,” the 22-year-old Calgary native said. “I was expecting my whole family, but my older brother and my dad’s passports are expired so I don’t think they’ll be able to get here (for Thursday’s game). I don’t even know what the lineup is yet, but if (I’m playing) I’m sure my mom and little brother will be there.

Duke was brought up to the roster from the Knights’ AHL affiliate in Chicago, where he had six goals and seven assists in 22 games.

He was the first-ever player signed by the Knights when he was inked to an entry-level contract in March 2017.

“He’s played real well down in Chicago so he’s getting an opportunity to come up,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said after Duke’s first practice on Wednesday. “I’m not sure if he’s going to play tomorrow or not, but we’ll see when we decide our lineup and go from there. But he’s played pretty well down there. I talked to (Wolves coach) Rocky Thompson and he said he’s got some speed and he’s playing well and doing the right things.”

When Duke does play in his first game for the Knights, it will be his NHL debut. Daniel Carr was sent down in a corresponding roster move after scoring once in six games for the Knights.

Duke’s roommate woke him up late Tuesday to inform him he had missed several calls, which were to inform him he would be headed to Las Vegas and would need to be at the airport at 5 a.m.

“It’s something you dream of as a kid,” he said. “I didn’t really expect it to come in the middle of the night, but I know I didn’t get too much sleep after that phone call.

“I’m just going to come in and try to do my best and use my speed. It’s a pretty cool opportunity and i just want to make sure to put my best foot forward.”

Murray Craven leaves team

Murrray Craven is no longer in his role as senior vice president of the Knights, team officials confirmed from an earlier report on social media.

“The Vegas Golden Knights will forever be grateful for Murray Craven’s contributions in making NHL hockey in Las Vegas a reality, a statement read. “He had an instrumental role in the launch of the Golden Knights franchise. Murray’s work overseeing the planning, construction and opening of City National Arena helped give Las Vegas a world class community facility that will be enjoyed by generations. His leadership and vision with the Jr. Golden Knights program had a tremendous impact on Las Vegas youth hockey and will continue to bring the sport to new levels throughout Nevada. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The 52-year-old Craven served in an advisory role to Knights owner Bill Foley before formally accepting the SVP position in August 2016.

Pacioretty practices

Forward Max Pacioretty was back at practice Wednesday at City National Arena after missing Tuesday’s game.

Gallant had said Pacioretty “wasn’t feeling well” when he left Monday’s practice and sat against the Capitals, but Pacioretty clarified Wednesday he had “tweaked something.”

“I went out there today and tested it out a bit,” he said. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

Pacioretty, who has 13 points in his last 10 games, definitely doesn’t want to watch another game from the press box.

“It’s always frustrating to miss games” he said. “You want to be out there with your team, but I’m really happy we got the win.”

