Flames coach Bill Peters hit in face by puck, gets 8 stitches

Calgary coach Bill Peters needed eight stitches in his left jaw after being hit with a puck during the Flames’ 6-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan (23), center Austin Czarnik (27) and left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) look on as training staff treat head coach Bill Peters who was struck in the face with a puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters, top, returns to the bench with a gash on his chin after being hit with the puck earlier in the hockey game as he stands behind Flames center Derek Ryan (10), center Sean Monahan (23), center Dillon Dube (29) and center Sam Bennett (93) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Flames defeated the Coyotes 6-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Peters left for about 10 minutes of game time in the second period before returning.

He was hit with 16:23 left in the period and was helped to the locker room, holding a towel over his jaw. He returned without a bandage with 5:07 to play.

“I think it’s going to hurt more tomorrow, right?” Peters said after the game, the nasty cut and stitches clearly visible. “One of those things. There’s not a lot of room up there, you’ve got to be paying attention. … They did a good job, got me stitched up and back to work. … Hopefully, it’s the last time, but I doubt it.”