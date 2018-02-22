Fleury among 8 Golden Knights tabbed by Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) protects his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Marc-Andre Fleury got his bobblehead after all.

So did Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault, Deryk Engelland, Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula.

Fleury is the first of a series of Golden Knights player bobbleheads to be available to the public. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is putting Fleury’s on sale beginning Thursday. The other players will be available for shipping beginning in May, although pre-orders are being accepted.

There are actually two Fleury bobbleheads, one in a gray Knights uniform, the other in white. The gray is currently available.

“We started the process in October and we worked with the company that has the licensing,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located in Milwaukee. “We had no idea at the time they’d be this popular.”

All bobbleheads of the Knights are officially licensed by the NHL and are part of the 2018 NHL Series. The limited edition dolls cost $30 apiece plus $8 for shipping and handling. The Fleury bobbleheads costs $40 plus $8 for shipping.

In addition to the players, there is also a bobblehead of Chance, the team’s mascot, which is different from the one which was given out Monday. The Chance bobblehead also sells for $30 plus shipping and handling.

Sales are online only and available at https://store.bobbleheadhall. com/products/marcandrefleury . For players other than Fleury and Chance, the link is https://store.bobbleheadhall. com/products/nhlballer? variant=6195407159334 .

Theodore to injured-reserve

Defenseman Shea Theodore was placed on injured-reserve Wednesday as he continues to deal with an illness. Theodore missed his third straight game after complaining of a sore throat. His placement on the IR is retroactive to Feb. 15 and he would be eligible to play Friday against Vancouver.

Defenseman Jon Merrill was activated and was in the lineup replacing Brad Hunt. Merrill suffered a lower-body injury Jan. 4 against St. Louis and had missed 20 games.

Forward James Neal was also scratched as he continues to battle an intestinal virus. It was the second straight game Neal has missed due to illness. Alex Tuch took Neal’s place on Erik Haula’s line along with David Perron.

Fracas fallout

The Knights and T-Mobile Arena staff are still trying to identify the participants who took part in an altercation during Monday’s game with Anaheim.

The incident started in the stands and later continued in the concourse.

The team released a statement that said, “We are aware of the incident that took place following Monday’s game against Anaheim and are collaborating with arena security and local authorities to identify those involved.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.