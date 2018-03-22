Fleury returns to ice, set to join Golden Knights in Colorado

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who did not travel with the Golden Knights for the start of their two-game road trip, will join the team ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at Colorado, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot by Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Rest easy, Golden Knights fans. The injury to goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury doesn’t appear to be serious.

Fleury, who did not travel with the Knights for the start of their two-game road trip, will join the team ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at Colorado, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

“Everything’s good,” Gallant said Thursday after the team’s morning skate at SAP Center. “He had a maintenance day (Wednesday), and he’s going to meet us in Colorado (Friday).”

Fleury was removed after the first period of Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Vancouver with an undisclosed injury.

He appeared to take a rising shot from Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter off his mask or chin guard midway through the period and was not on the Knights’ bench for the final two periods. Gallant did not provide an update on Fleury after the game, though players said they believed the move was precautionary.

Fleury missed 25 games after suffering a concussion Oct. 13 against Detroit.

Fleury skated at City National Arena on Thursday morning, an indication that he is not in the NHL’s concussion protocol. Allan Walsh, Fleury’s agent and an outspoken critic of the NHL on concussion issues, declined to comment on his client’s status.

It is unclear whether Fleury will play against the Avalanche on Saturday in Denver. But the fact he is getting on a plane, rather than resting for Monday’s home game against Colorado, can only be interpreted as a good sign for the Knights.

From the infirmary

Fleury’s imminent return isn’t the only positive for the Knights on the injury front.

In an interview with NHL.com, general manager George McPhee indicated the Knights could get several players back prior to the postseason.

Forward Reilly Smith (upper body) did not make the road trip, while forwards William Carrier and Oscar Lindberg and defenseman Luca Sbisa (upper body) remain sidelined.

“It’s hard to say. I hope we are (getting healthy),” McPhee said at the annual general managers meetings in Boca Raton, Florida. “If nothing happens over the next month or so, in the next three weeks, we’re hoping that the four or five guys that are out right now will be back. So I think they would be back. Just hope nothing happens.”

Knights donation

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Credit One Bank donated $20,000 to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN).

The check will be presented to the nonprofit at the NHSSN’s resource fair Saturday.

The check will be presented to the nonprofit at the NHSSN's resource fair Saturday.