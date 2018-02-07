Fleury’s return to Pittsburgh ends in 5-4 loss

Marc-Andre Fleury’s emotional return to the place where he won three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins turned into a roller-coaster 60 minutes that ended in a 5-4 loss for the Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) waves to the crowd after a video tribute to his winning three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. It was Fleury's first trip back to Pittsburgh since being taken in the expansion draft by the Golden Knights. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' David Perron (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stop a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) can't get a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) win the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stands during the National Anthem before an NHL hockey game against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. It was Fleury's first trip back to Pittsburgh since being taken in the expansion draft by the Golden Knights. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stop shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant gives instructions in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates assisting on a goal by Ian Cole as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) collects himself during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) goes after a puck in the corner with Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter (40) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) pokes the puck off the stick of Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury holds back tears during a welcome-back tribute video Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Pittsburgh, where he returned for his first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, his former team. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH — Love was in the air from the moment the doors were opened Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

There was plenty of it for Marc-Andre Fleury. But in the end, there was more love for his former team.

Fleury’s emotional return to the place where he won three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins turned into a roller-coaster 60 minutes that ended in a 5-4 loss for the Golden Knights.

The loss dropped the Knights to 3-2 on their six-game trip, which concludes Thursday at San Jose.

It looked promising at the start for the Golden Knights, who staked their goaltender to a 2-0 second-period lead. But Fleury, with his family watching among the sellout crowd of 18,644, allowed five consecutive goals before the Knights scored twice for the final margin.

“I got goosebumps; it was very emotional,” Fleury said. “It was good. I wish we could have gotten a win. But I can put it behind me, and we can move on.”

The 33-year-old Fleury, who was drafted by the Penguins No. 1 overall in 2003 and was with the team through the 2016-17 season, received a hero’s welcome. Chants of “Fleury” echoed throughout the building from the pregame warmups and especially after a moving 1:45 video tribute that was shown with 13:03 remaining in the first period.

Fleury, who was fighting back tears but did not take off his mask, acknowledged the crowd with his stick raised and his glove touching his heart as he received a standing ovation that lasted about a minute.

“It was great to see all the fans, all the signs and the support,” Fleury said.

His teammates had hoped for a better ending after giving Fleury a 2-0 lead on William Karlsson’s power-play goal 2:09 into the game and James Neal’s second-period goal.

“Obviously the city loves him, guys love him, we certainly love him here and we’re happy to have him,” said Neal, who has scored 23 goals this season. “I just wish we had a better effort for him.”

Said Karlsson, whose goal, his 28th, gave the Knights a power-play goal for the eighth consecutive game: “There was a lot of emotion. I can’t imagine how Fleury was feeling, especially during that tribute video. I’m not happy that we didn’t win for him.”

Once Ryan Reaves solved Fleury 11:08 into the second period, the onslaught began. Ian Cole and Jake Guentzel scored 56 seconds apart late in the second to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead. It became 5-2 after Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel helped each other score 3:11 apart early in the third.

The Knights followed with goals by Ryan Carpenter and Jonathan Marchessault.

“I thought (Fleury) handled it great,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “That first 30 minutes, he made some big saves to keep us in the lead. But then they got a few by us.”

Neal was impressed with how Fleury handled the emotional return.

“I can’t imagine playing that many years and coming back and playing in the building against your old teammates,” Neal said. “It’s hard, but he did a really good job.”

