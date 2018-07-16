Former Golden Knights defenseman Philip Holm signs with KHL

The defenseman was acquired by Vegas from Vancouver before the trade deadline and leaves for Russia without playing a game for the Golden Knights.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Holm during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40), Golden Knights right wing Tomas Hyka (38), Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Holm (29) and Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Defenseman Philip Holm has agreed to a deal to play for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League, ending his Golden Knights career before he ever played a game for Vegas.

The 26-year-old defenseman was acquired just ahead of February’s trade deadline in exchange for forward Brendan Leipsic.

Holm appeared in his only NHL game for Vancouver this season against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena just days before he was dealt. He spent the early part of the season, his first in North America, with Utica of the AHL.

He recorded nine points and 16 penalty minutes in 21 regular season games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves while under contract with Vegas before adding a goal and an assist in three playoff games.

Holm, who was a restricted free agent, also had three points in seven games for Sweden during its gold-medal winning run at the 2017 World Championships.

Terms of Holm’s deal with Torpedo were not disclosed.

