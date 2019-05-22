Fox Sports Radio to carry Chicago Wolves game Wednesday

Game 3 of the Wolves’ best-of-seven Calder Cup Conference Final series against the San Diego Gulls can be heard on AM (1340) and FM (98.9).

Dan D'Uva will call Wednesday's playoff game for the Chicago Wolves. (Syracuse Crunch)

Golden Knights fans interested in Game 3 of the Chicago Wolves’ best-of-seven Calder Cup Conference Final against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday can hear familiar voices call the action.

Fox Sports Radio, which has signals on AM (1340) and FM (98.9), will begin live coverage at 6:45 p.m. with the Knights radio team of play-by-play announcer Dan D’Uva and color commentator Gary Lawless.

The Wolves are the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate and their series with the Gulls is tied 1-1. Top prospects Cody Glass and Nic Hague play for the Wolves, as well as AHL MVP Daniel Carr, who played six games with the Knights this season.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.