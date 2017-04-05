Friday is deadline to get Golden Knights season tickets

People attend the Vegas Golden Knights 24-hour open house event at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. The event was open for season ticket holders, prospective season ticket members and fans. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights practice facility construction site on Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans have until 5 p.m. Friday to purchase full season tickets to the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season in the NHL. The team will begin a “Can’t Wait” priority list following Friday’s deadline. Fans can put down a $100 non-refundable deposit for full season tickets for 2017-18 should they become available and will have exclusive access to purchase individual game tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

There are also 11-game and 22-game partial season plans available along with a limited inventory of premium seating, including VIP Glass and Center Ice Club seats. For more information, go online to www.nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets.

