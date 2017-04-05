ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Golden Knights/NHL
Golden Knights/NHL

Friday is deadline to get Golden Knights season tickets

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2017 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated April 5, 2017 - 12:21 pm

Fans have until 5 p.m. Friday to purchase full season tickets to the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season in the NHL. The team will begin a “Can’t Wait” priority list following Friday’s deadline. Fans can put down a $100 non-refundable deposit for full season tickets for 2017-18 should they become available and will have exclusive access to purchase individual game tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

There are also 11-game and 22-game partial season plans available along with a limited inventory of premium seating, including VIP Glass and Center Ice Club seats. For more information, go online to www.nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like