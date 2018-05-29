Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final produces record TV ratings

One of every two television sets in use in Las Vegas were tuned to the Golden Knights’ 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals Monday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a third period goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his empty net goal against the Washington Capitals with Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas was watching. So was the nation’s capital.

According to NBC, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals saw the telecast do a 28.1 local rating and a 44 share in Las Vegas. It was the highest rating ever for a Knights game in the market, shattering the previous number of 17.9 for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final vs. Winnipeg.

The 44 share translated to one in every two TV sets that were in use were tuned to NBC for Game 1 as the Knights took a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Final with a 6-4 win. Game 2 is 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be televised by the NBC Sports Network.

In Washington, the game did a 16.0 local rating making it the highest-rated Capitals game ever shown. The previous best was a 12.6 rating which was from Game 7 of the eastern Conference Final against Tampa Bay.

According to NBC, Game 1’s overnight rating of 3.72 was up 7 percent vs. both last year’s Stanley Cup Final Game 1 with Nashville-Pittsburgh (3.49) and 36 percent over 2016’s Game 1 with San Jose-Pittsburgh (2.73). It was the best overnight rating for a Game 1 Final since 2015 when Chicago-Tampa Bay did a 4.23 rating.

Not surprisingly, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. led the list of the top-10 markets to watch Game 1. Pittsburgh was third with a 10.31 rating followed by Baltimore (9.07) and Buffalo (8.84).

Milestones

When he set up Reilly Smith’s second-period goal Monday, Jonathan Marchessault registered his 19th point of the playoffs and set an NHL record for most points by an individual player in his team’s first postseason appearance.

The previous record of 18 points was shared by Igor Larionov of the 1994 San Jose Sharks and Jude Drouin of the 1975 New York Islanders. Marchessault has eight goals and 11 points in 16 playoff games.

In addition, Smith has 18 points in the 2018 postseason (three goals, 15 assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury won his 13th playoff game Monday and moved past Chris Osgood into eighth place on the NHL’s career wins list for goaltenders. Fleury has 75 victories.

