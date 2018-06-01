Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final produces record TV ratings

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday was the most-watched Final game on NBC Sports Network in three years and the highest-rated NHL game on the cable channel for Las Vegas and Washington.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday was the most-watched Final game on NBC Sports Network in three years and the highest-rated NHL game on the cable channel for Las Vegas and Washington.

Locally, Las Vegas (19.8) and Washington (13.4) delivered their highest-rated NHL games ever on NBCSN.

According to data by the Nielsen Company, the Total Audience Delivery for Game 2 was 3.788 million viewers, up 16 percent vs. last year’s Nashville-Pittsburgh Game 2 (3.278 million) on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, and up 47 percent vs. the comparable 2016 game (San Jose-Pittsburgh, 2.579 million).

NBCSN averaged a TV-only audience of 3.648 million viewers. TV-only viewership peaked at 4.701 million viewers from 7:45 to 8 p.m.

According to NBC, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday saw the telecast do a 28.1 local rating and a 44 share in Las Vegas. It was the highest rating ever for a Knights game in the market.

