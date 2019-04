Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores his second goal of the night past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and Sharks will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in San Jose, California, the NHL announced Tuesday night.

The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 being played Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Start times for Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

