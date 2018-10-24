GAME DAY: Alex Tuch expected to make season debut for Knights

Forward Alex Tuch is ready to return and skate on the second line when the Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch looks on during practice ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) signs an autograph for Rebecca Staskin, 10, far right ,with his sister Emma, 7, and father Michael of Las Vegas, before the Vegas Golden Knights season opener at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Forward Alex Tuch is expected to make his season debut and skate on the second line when the Golden Knights host Vancouver at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Tuch suffered a lower-body injury in the final preseason game against San Jose on Sept. 30 and missed the first eight games of the regular season.

He was a full participant in practice Tuesday and skated with center Erik Haula as part of the second line during Wednesday’s morning skate.

“I’m expecting him to play, but I’ve got to talk to the trainers first,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said afterward at City National Arena.

If Tuch is activated, winger Tomas Hyka is expected to be reassigned to the Knights’ American Hockey League in Chicago.

“Coach wanted me to get more (repetitions) with that line,” Tuch said on Tuesday. “I skated a lot with Erik last year, too, and we’ve always had good chemistry. Watching Pacioretty, I played a little bit of preseason with him and I thought we had some good connections on and off the ice.”

The Knights (4-4-0, 8 points) have won three straight and trail Pacific Division leaders Anaheim and San Jose by three points.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who was named the NHL’s third star of the week, will start against the Canucks (5-4-0, 10 points). Fleury has allowed two goals and stopped 69 of 71 shots in his past three starts.

“They’re surprising some people,” Gallant said of the Canucks. “They’re playing a good, solid hockey game.”

Vancouver could be without two of its top point producers for the start of this two-game road trip, which also is their annual Dad’s Trip.

Winger Brock Boeser (groin), the team’s leading scorer last season as a rookie, did not practice Tuesday. Rookie center Elias Pettersson, who has a team-high eight points in five games, remains in the NHL’s concussion protocol.

The Canucks lost 5-2 to the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on Monday and have eight goals in four games since Pettersson was sidelined.

“He’s a very talented young player,” Gallant said of the 19-year-old Pettersson. “Obviously, he’s a big part of their group.”

The Knights went 4-0-0 against Vancouver last season.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Erik Haula-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Shea Theodore-Nick Holden

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Jon Merrill-Brad Hunt

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.