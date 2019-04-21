GAME DAY: Golden Knights can clinch on home ice for first time — LIVE BLOG

The Vegas Golden Knights players and coach Gerard Gallant spoke about what needs to be done ahead of Game 6 at the T-Mobile Arena to clinch the series. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights lead the series 3-2 heading into game 6 at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal over the San Jose Sharks during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights can clinch a postseason series at home for the first time in franchise history when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff for Game 6 of the Western Conference quarterfinal is 4 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2, and are 4-1 at home all time in the postseason against the Sharks, outscoring San Jose 26-10.

The Knights can become the third team in NHL history to advance past the opening round of the playoffs in each of their first two seasons.

