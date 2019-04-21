GAME DAY: Golden Knights can clinch on home ice for first time — VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

The Golden Knights lead the series 3-2 heading into game 6 at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal over the San Jose Sharks during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights can clinch a postseason series at home for the first time in franchise history when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff for Game 6 of the Western Conference quarterfinal is 4 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

“We’ve had some good wins, but there’s always room for improvement in whatever you do,” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “We’re facing a good team, and we need to give our best to knock them out.”

San Jose staved off elimination in Game 5 with a 5-2 victory at home. Tomas Hertl netted two goals and boldly predicted in a postgame interview the Sharks would return to northern California for a Game 7.

The Knights’ forward line of Mark Stone, Paul Statsny and Max Pacioretty was held without a point Thursday for the first time in the series, as defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s return bolstered San Jose on the blue line.

Stone and Pacioretty continue to lead the league in scoring with 10 points each.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (2.82 goals-against average, .908 save percentage) remains two wins shy of tying Hall of Famer Ken Dryden for sixth on the all-time postseason list.

The Knights are 4-1 at home all time in the postseason against the Sharks, outscoring San Jose 26-10.

The Knights can become the third team in NHL history to advance past the opening round of the playoffs in each of their first two seasons.

“We play real well in our building, so hopefully we’ll take care of our business,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’re still up three games to two, and we’re ready to play. We’ll see what we can do, and hopefully we play real well.”

San Jose is 13-20 all time when facing elimination, and has reached a seventh game on two occasions when trailing a best-of-seven series 3-2, according to NHL public relations.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the league with seven assists.

Joe Thornton is one assist away from becoming the 24th player in NHL history to reach 100 career playoff assists.

“There’s no perfect game this time of year, and you’re playing against real good teams, obviously, too,” Gallant said. “Would I like to see a perfect game? I sure would. But the other team is a good team, too, and they’re going to come ready to play and battle hard. I think (Sunday) will be the best game of the series.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

