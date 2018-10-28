GAME DAY: Golden Knights close out homestand vs. Senators

The Golden Knights close out their season-long, five-game homestand Sunday against the Ottawa Senators.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Tomas Hyka (38) takes a shot against Buffalo Sabres defenseman during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Opening faceoff is 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“We’ve got to come ready to go,” Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland said. “They’ve been playing well. They’ve got a great power play. We’ve got to expect their best and they’re going to work hard, and we’ve got to match that and that’s all we can worry about right now.”

Injured left wing Max Pacioretty will not play and will be replaced by Tomas Hyka. Pacioretty absorbed a heavy hit from Tampa Bay defenseman Braydon Coburn early in the first period of Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Lightning and did not return.

Pacioretty remains day to day with an upper-body injury, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

The Knights, who sit three points out of first place in the Pacific Division, are 2-1-1 on the homestand.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will start his sixth consecutive game for the Knights (4-5-1, 9 points), but Gallant hinted there could be additional changes to the lineup from Friday.

“We’ve got a couple minor issues, so we’ll know more at game time,” Gallant said.

Ottawa (4-4-1, 9 points) has been outscored 10-4 in losing its past two games.

Defenseman Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 11 points, while Mark Stone and Maxime Lajoie are tied for the team lead in goals (4).

Goalie Craig Anderson was named the starter and looks to rebound from a 6-3 loss to Colorado on Friday.

Defenseman Mark Borowiecki returns after serving a one-game suspension (elbowing), and the Senators will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards for the fourth time. They’re 3-0 in those games.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Alex Tuch-Erik Haula-Tomas Hyka

Oscar Lindberg-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Nick Holden-Jon Merrill

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

