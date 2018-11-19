GAME DAY: Golden Knights face ex-teammate James Neal in Calgary

The Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back Monday when they take on James Neal and the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Washington Capitals' Brooks Orpik, left, checks Calgary Flames' James Neal during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames left wing James Neal (18) battles for the puck with New York Rangers center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Calgary Flames left wing James Neal (18) looks back after scoring a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Opening faceoff is 6 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Jonathan Marchessault notched two goals, including his team-high 10th of the season, and all three members of the top line scored in the Knights’ 6-3 victory at Edmonton on Sunday.

Cody Eakin continued his hot streak with a short-handed goal early in the second period. That started a run of five unanswered goals for the Knights.

The Knights, who are 4-8 on the road, did not hold morning skate Monday and there was no lineup information available.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban has played the second game in the Knights’ previous two back-to-backs and is the projected starter.

The teams will meet again Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Calgary is second in the Pacific Division and is coming off an emotional 4-2 victory over Edmonton on Saturday.

Neal, who helped lead the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, has three goals and one assist in 20 games with the Flames.

He is one point shy of 500 in his career (266 goals, 233 assists).

Calgary coach Bill Peters confirmed at Monday’s practice goaltender David Rittich (6-1-0, 1.92 goals-against average, .933 save percentage) will start.

Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk share the team lead with 21 points.

The Flames have excelled in the third period, scoring a league-high 32 of their 62 goals in the final period. They also lead the league with a plus-17 goal differential in the third.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Oscar Lindberg-Ryan Carpenter-Tomas Hyka

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Shea Theodore-Nate Schmidt

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Nick Holden-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

