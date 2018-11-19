GAME DAY: Golden Knights face ex-teammate James Neal in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta — The Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back Monday when they take on James Neal and the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Opening faceoff is 6 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.
Jonathan Marchessault notched two goals, including his team-high 10th of the season, and all three members of the top line scored in the Knights’ 6-3 victory at Edmonton on Sunday.
Cody Eakin continued his hot streak with a short-handed goal early in the second period. That started a run of five unanswered goals for the Knights.
The Knights, who are 4-8 on the road, did not hold morning skate Monday and there was no lineup information available.
Goaltender Malcolm Subban has played the second game in the Knights’ previous two back-to-backs and is the projected starter.
The teams will meet again Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Calgary is second in the Pacific Division and is coming off an emotional 4-2 victory over Edmonton on Saturday.
Neal, who helped lead the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, has three goals and one assist in 20 games with the Flames.
He is one point shy of 500 in his career (266 goals, 233 assists).
Calgary coach Bill Peters confirmed at Monday’s practice goaltender David Rittich (6-1-0, 1.92 goals-against average, .933 save percentage) will start.
Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk share the team lead with 21 points.
The Flames have excelled in the third period, scoring a league-high 32 of their 62 goals in the final period. They also lead the league with a plus-17 goal differential in the third.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch
Oscar Lindberg-Ryan Carpenter-Tomas Hyka
William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Shea Theodore-Nate Schmidt
Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller
Nick Holden-Deryk Engelland
Goaltender
Malcolm Subban
