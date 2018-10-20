GAME DAY: Golden Knights face first-place Anaheim Ducks

The Golden Knights go for their third consecutive victory Saturday when they face the first-place Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. and the game is televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

This is the first of four meetings between the Pacific Division rivals.

“Their coaching staff talked about them playing quicker,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of the Ducks. “They’ve got some key guys out of their lineup, real good hockey players out of their lineup. But they’ve got some kids in there that are playing with a lot of energy and want to stay in the NHL. And they’re playing real fast, they’re playing real hard and they’re playing a good two-way game. That’s why they’re on top of the standings right now.”

The Knights (3-4-0, 6 points) are expected to use the same lineup that earned a 4-1 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday to open the five-game homestand.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault leads the Knights in scoring with four goals and eight points.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed one goal in his past two starts after giving up 14 in four appearances to open the season.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland likely will miss his second consecutive game for the Knights with an undisclosed injury.

Anaheim (5-1-1, 11 points) enters on a two-game winning streak and has leaned on goaltender John Gibson.

Gibson is tied for second in the NHL in save percentage (.948) to go along with a sparkling 1.89 goals-against average in six appearances.

Center Ryan Getzlaf could return to the Ducks’ lineup after sitting out the past five games with an injured groin suffered in the third period of the Ducks’ victory Oct. 6 over the Arizona Coyotes.

Ondrej Kase (concussion), Carter Rowney (upper body) and Jakob Silfverberg (broken finger) are not expected to play for Anaheim. Neither is left wing Nick Ritchie, who signed a three-year, $4.6-million contract on Wednesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Erik Haula-Tomas Hyka

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Shea Theodore-Nick Holden

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Jon Merrill-Brad Hunt

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

