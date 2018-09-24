GAME DAY: Golden Knights host Avalanche to open homestand

Alex Tuch will get an opportunity to skate with Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty on the second line when the Golden Knights host Colorado on Monday.

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) reach for the puck during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Golden Knights go for their second preseason victory over the Colorado Avalanche when they open a three-game homestand Monday.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights, who are undefeated through four preseason games, beat Colorado 5-1 on Tuesday in Denver.

Alex Tuch will get an opportunity to skate with Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty on the Knights’ second line.

Rookie Cody Glass, who missed time last week with a lower-body injury, returns and will center the third line with wings Erik Haula and Ryan Carpenter.

Malcolm Subban makes his preseason debut in goal for the Knights.

“Tonight, we’ve got a pretty good lineup in,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously we’ve only got three or four extra players now, so we’re down to the nitty gritty now I guess you’d call it.”

Colorado will ice an inexperienced team, with its entire top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen not making the trip.

Second-year forwards J.T. Compher and Alex Kerfoot will skate on a line with 2018 first-round pick Martin Kaut, and the Avalanche defense will feature two players (Sam Girard and Patrik Nemeth) expected to make the final roster.

Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz is set to make his NHL preseason debut. The 28-year-old played the past three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia and also represented the Czech Republic at the 2018 Olympics.

Golden Knights projected lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch

Erik Haula-Cody Glass-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Oscar Lindberg-Tomas Nosek

Defense

Brayden McNabb-Deryk Engelland

Nick Holden-Erik Brannstrom

Jake Bischoff-Brad Hunt

