GAME DAY: Golden Knights host Sabres to open 5-game homestand

Opening faceoff is at 7 p.m.
“We’ve had a couple days off here and now we’ve got a big game against Buffalo,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s five straight at home with not a heavy schedule. It’s over two weeks, so hopefully we’ll play real well tonight and get it off on the right foot.”
Defenseman Brad Hunt will replace injured defenseman Deryk Engelland (undisclosed) in the lineup and skate with Jon Merrill.
Engelland was injured during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Philadelphia and is day to day, according to Gallant.
The Knights lost 4-2 at Buffalo on Oct. 8, as the Sabres scored on their first three shots of the second period. Jack Eichel scored two goals, and Carter Hutton made 35 saves for Buffalo.
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in June, scored his first NHL goal Saturday in Buffalo’s shutout win against Arizona.
“We owe these guys from when we were in Buffalo there,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Fast team. We had an opportunity to win that game and we didn’t. It’s a great opportunity to establish our home game against these guys.”
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty-Erik Haula-Tomas Hyka
Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter
William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller
Shea Theodore-Nick Holden
Jon Merrill-Brad Hunt
Goaltender
Marc-Andre Fleury
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.