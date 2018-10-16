GAME DAY: Golden Knights host Sabres to open 5-game homestand

The Golden Knights open a five-game homestand Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena. Opening faceoff is at 7 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) battles for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of play in an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2018. (Nicholas T. LoVerde/Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

“We’ve had a couple days off here and now we’ve got a big game against Buffalo,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s five straight at home with not a heavy schedule. It’s over two weeks, so hopefully we’ll play real well tonight and get it off on the right foot.”

Defenseman Brad Hunt will replace injured defenseman Deryk Engelland (undisclosed) in the lineup and skate with Jon Merrill.

Engelland was injured during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Philadelphia and is day to day, according to Gallant.

The Knights lost 4-2 at Buffalo on Oct. 8, as the Sabres scored on their first three shots of the second period. Jack Eichel scored two goals, and Carter Hutton made 35 saves for Buffalo.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in June, scored his first NHL goal Saturday in Buffalo’s shutout win against Arizona.

“We owe these guys from when we were in Buffalo there,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Fast team. We had an opportunity to win that game and we didn’t. It’s a great opportunity to establish our home game against these guys.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Erik Haula-Tomas Hyka

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Nick Holden

Jon Merrill-Brad Hunt

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.