GAME DAY: Golden Knights, Lightning square off on Nevada Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 10:27 am
 

The Golden Knights will wear their white jerseys for Nevada Day when they host Stanley Cup favorite Tampa Bay on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“We’re a good team when we play well, and it’s going to take that 60-minute effort where we play fast, we play our game,” Knights center Erik Haula said. “It’s hard for anyone who comes into our building when we’re playing like that.”

Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland could return to the lineup after missing the first three games of the homestand.

Gallant also could mix up his third line after the Knights saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver on Wednesday and once again struggled to produce offense.

The Knights (4-4-1, 9 points) have scored two goals or fewer in seven of nine games and rank 29th in the league in goals per game (2.11). They were fifth in that category last season at 3.27 goals per game.

The power play ranks last in the league at 7.1 percent (2-for-28).

Tampa Bay (6-1-1, 13 points) is listed as the 7-1 favorite at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas to win the Stanley Cup.

“I’m pretty sure they have stars on every line and every (defensive pairing) and every goalie,” Knights leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault said. “When you see a lineup like that, it’s very impressive. They have great, high-quality players there. As a hockey player, it’s a game you want to be in.”

The Lightning are one point out of first place in the Atlantic Division and lead the NHL in points percentage (.813). Their plus-11 goal differential is tops in the Eastern Conference.

Four players (Yanni Gourde, Nikita Kucherov, J.T. Miller and Brayden Point) top the Lightning with eight points.

“They’re just so skilled. You look at their lineup and they’ve got guys playing on the fourth line that were top liners somewhere else,” Knights left wing Max Pacioretty said. “The level of skill is just ridiculous. To be able to beat them, you have to outwork them. That’s your only chance. That’s the way we have success. We don’t win on skill, we win on work and so we have to outwork them to give ourselves a chance.”

The Knights won both matchups against Tampa Bay last season, including a thrilling 4-3 victory Dec. 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Erik Haula-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Nick Holden-Jon Merrill

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

