GAME DAY: Golden Knights look to finish off series against Sharks

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) readies to score on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights look to close out their Western Conference quarterfinal series Thursday when they meet the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 at SAP Center.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights have won three straight in the best-of-seven series to put San Jose on the verge of elimination for the second straight postseason.

“We don’t want to mess around,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We want to go in there and have a good start and go from there, play our game. I think there’s things we can improve on for sure. We want to go in and have a rock-solid game and when we’re play our game, we’re pretty successful.”

The Knights clinched three straight series on the road en route to reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, including a 3-0 victory at San Jose in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Right wing Mark Stone (10 points), left wing Max Pacioretty (10 points) and center Paul Stastny (8 points), none of whom were on the team for that run, have carried the Knights in the series.

The linemates rank 1-2-3 in the league in scoring.

“We don’t want to give them any chance to get back in the series,” left wing Tomas Nosek said. “We have to do everything we did the last three games. Just be good defensively — everything starts on defense — and hopefully get some goals and get a win.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had his 15th career postseason shutout in Tuesday’s 5-0 victory in Game 4 to move into a tie with Chris Osgood for fourth all time. He also surpassed Mike Vernon for seventh place on the all-time wins list (78) and is two behind Hall of Famer Ken Dryden.

Fleury had all but two of his 28 saves in the opening two periods, as San Jose’s frustration boiled over in the third with 32 total penalty minutes.

The Knights must maintain their discipline after they combined for 56 minutes in penalties during the first two games in San Jose.

“It’s a huge game tonight,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously 3-1 is a good place to be in, but you’ve got to finish it off. We’re going to see their best game again tonight, I’m sure, and we’ve got to play our game.”

San Jose will get a boost with the return of center Joe Thornton from his one-game suspension for a hit to the head of Knights forward Tomas Nosek.

Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic practiced the past two days and coach Peter DeBoer confirmed he will return for Game 5.

Along with DeBoer having the last line change at home, Vlasic could help the Sharks in their efforts to contain the Stastny line that’s shredded them throughout the series.

Goaltender Martin Jones will start after he was pulled for the second time in the series and the sixth time in his career against the Knights.

He is 1-2 with a 5.34 goals-against average and .838 save percentage in the postseason.

The Sharks fell behind in the opening 90 seconds of the past three games.

“There’s no panic,” DeBoer said. “We’ve been through some wars together as a group, not this specific team but for sure this core. So I know they’ll be ready to play.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

