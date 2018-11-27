GAME DAY: Golden Knights look to stay hot in frigid Chicago

The Golden Knights begin a three-game trip Tuesday when they meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores on San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left, celebrates after right wing Alex Tuch, center, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and defenseman Colin Miller, right, celebrate after left wing Max Pacioretty, center, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) falls while trying to shoot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks center Melker Karlsson (68) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) falls against San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Opening faceoff is 5 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

The Knights have won three straight, including back-to-back shutouts against Calgary and San Jose, to climb back to .500 at 12-12-1.

Their only other three-game win streak this season came Oct. 13 through Oct. 20.

“We’ve played real good hockey the last three games, of course, and playing real solid,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s important. You come on the road and now we’ve got to play well again. I really like our game the last four or five games, and we’ve got to continue it.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the Knights, and he’s riding a 130:25 scoreless streak. The last time he posted back-to-back shutouts was 2015.

Gallant said after the morning skate at United Center that there would be no changes to the lineup.

“I just think we’re catching our stride,” he said. “We’re playing our game a lot better, to be honest with you. You look back at last year and it was a long year. Whether it caught up to us early in the season, I don’t know. I don’t know what the reason was, but we weren’t playing our game the way we played it.

“The last four games I thought we played our game to exactly the way we did last year. We were playing with a lot of energy, a lot of pace, weren’t making a lot of mistakes and obviously great goaltending.”

Chicago (9-10-5) is still looking for consistency under new coach Jeremy Colliton, who took over when longtime coach Joel Quenneville was fired Nov. 6 with the team in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

The Blackhawks are 3-4-2 under the 33-year-old Colliton but are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory at Florida on Saturday.

Corey Crawford was announced as the starting goaltender for the Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane leads Chicago with 27 points, including 13 goals.

Dylan Strome, a former No. 3 overall pick, and Brendan Perlini are expected to play for Chicago after being acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Daniel Carr

Defense

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Nick Holden-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.