GAME DAY: Golden Knights make brief stop at home to face Carolina

The Golden Knights make a pit stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to face the Carolina Hurricanes. Opening faceoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on AT&T Rocky Mountain.

“They had an amazing start to the year,” coach Gerard Gallant said of Carolina. “They’re shooting the puck real well. It’s a real good, skilled young team and they’re excited and they’re having a lot of fun. They play a high-tempo game.”

Gallant said there will be no changes to the lineup that lost 5-3 at St. Louis on Thursday.

Left wing Max Pacioretty participated in the morning skate but will not be in the lineup.

The Knights start a four-game road trip beginning Tuesday at Toronto.

“We’re not happy with the way things went on the last road trip,” Gallant said. “We want to make sure we win the hockey tonight and play real well and get back on a plane tomorrow and go east to Canada.”

Carolina (6-5-2, 14 points) is playing the second game of a back-to-back after suffering a 4-3 overtime loss at Arizona on Friday.

The Coyotes held Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho without a point for the first time this season.

Aho was trying to become the first player in NHL history to open the season with a 13-game assist streak. Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers in 1982-83, and Ken Linseman of the Boston Bruins in 1985-86 each had 12.

Aho leads Carolina with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists).

“They had a really young team last year, but it’s a whole year of experience,” Knights forward Alex Tuch. “They got a couple really good players. I just think they’re really coming together as a team playing well and playing hard for one another. They have a lot of skill, but they’re playing the right way.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Alex Tuch-Erik Haula-Tomas Hyka

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Nick Holden-Brad Hunt

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

