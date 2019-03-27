GAME DAY: Golden Knights need 1 point to clinch playoff spot

DENVER — The Golden Knights will try to clinch a playoff berth Wednesday when they meet the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center.
Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.
The Knights (42-28-6, 90 points) need one point against the Avalanche to seal their spot in the postseason.
“They’re going to be ready to play. They’re playing real good, and they’re a real good hockey team over there,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They’re fighting for their lives right now, and they’re going to battle. We know it’s going to be a tough game.”
The Knights have lost two straight after Monday’s 3-1 setback at St. Louis, but would move three points behind second-place San Jose in the Pacific Division with a victory.
Goaltender Malcolm Subban will make his sixth consecutive start and is 3-1-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .908 save percentage since March 17.
Gallant said defenseman Shea Theodore is expected to return after missing Monday’s game at St. Louis because of illness.
Also, center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will be in the lineup after being scratched the past three games with a lower-body injury.
“We’re just thinking about getting the win, and whatever happens (with the playoffs) happens,” wing William Carrier said. “We’ve just got to show up. The last couple games have been tough for us.”
Colorado (34-29-13, 81 points) has the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a game in hand on Arizona, which also has 81 points.
The Avalanche are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games after threatening to fade from the playoff picture at the start of the month.
“The best part of the game is showing up to the rink and competing on any given night, especially this time of the year,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “We’re kind of approaching it as a playoff series right now. We’re playing the playoffs right now just to try to get into the playoffs. It should be a fun time.”
Philipp Grubauer (15-9-4, 2.71 GAA, .914 SP) will make his sixth straight start in net for Colorado and hasn’t allowed more than two goals in a game since Feb. 5.
The Avalanche will be without two pieces of their top line. Right wing Mikko Rantanen (upper body) was ruled out for the third straight game, and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (separated shoulder) will miss his ninth consecutive game.
Rantanen and Landeskog have combined for 64 goals, more than 25 percent of the team’s total.
Colorado does welcome back left wing Matt Nieto, who missed 15 games with a broken foot.
The Avalanche are 17-14-6 at Pepsi Center after tying for the third-most home wins in the Western Conference last season (28-11-4).
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone
Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter
William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland
Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore
Jon Merrill-Colin Miller
Goaltender
Malcolm Subban
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.