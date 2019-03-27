GAME DAY: Golden Knights need 1 point to clinch playoff spot

St. Louis Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington (50) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) loses control of the puck against St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington (50) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) defend the goal against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) and Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) case down the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov (7), of Russia, sets up to check St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson (4), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) attempts to maintain control of the puck against St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) beats St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter (40) shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

DENVER — The Golden Knights will try to clinch a playoff berth Wednesday when they meet the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

The Knights (42-28-6, 90 points) need one point against the Avalanche to seal their spot in the postseason.

“They’re going to be ready to play. They’re playing real good, and they’re a real good hockey team over there,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They’re fighting for their lives right now, and they’re going to battle. We know it’s going to be a tough game.”

The Knights have lost two straight after Monday’s 3-1 setback at St. Louis, but would move three points behind second-place San Jose in the Pacific Division with a victory.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban will make his sixth consecutive start and is 3-1-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .908 save percentage since March 17.

Gallant said defenseman Shea Theodore is expected to return after missing Monday’s game at St. Louis because of illness.

Also, center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will be in the lineup after being scratched the past three games with a lower-body injury.

“We’re just thinking about getting the win, and whatever happens (with the playoffs) happens,” wing William Carrier said. “We’ve just got to show up. The last couple games have been tough for us.”

Colorado (34-29-13, 81 points) has the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a game in hand on Arizona, which also has 81 points.

The Avalanche are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games after threatening to fade from the playoff picture at the start of the month.

“The best part of the game is showing up to the rink and competing on any given night, especially this time of the year,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “We’re kind of approaching it as a playoff series right now. We’re playing the playoffs right now just to try to get into the playoffs. It should be a fun time.”

Philipp Grubauer (15-9-4, 2.71 GAA, .914 SP) will make his sixth straight start in net for Colorado and hasn’t allowed more than two goals in a game since Feb. 5.

The Avalanche will be without two pieces of their top line. Right wing Mikko Rantanen (upper body) was ruled out for the third straight game, and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (separated shoulder) will miss his ninth consecutive game.

Rantanen and Landeskog have combined for 64 goals, more than 25 percent of the team’s total.

Colorado does welcome back left wing Matt Nieto, who missed 15 games with a broken foot.

The Avalanche are 17-14-6 at Pepsi Center after tying for the third-most home wins in the Western Conference last season (28-11-4).

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Alex Tuch-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

