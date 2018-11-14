GAME DAY: Golden Knights open 2-game homestand against Ducks

Two teams struggling to generate offense meet Wednesday when the Golden Knights open a two-game homestand against Anaheim at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, back-left, watches the action during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Opening faceoff is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Anaheim ranks 30th in the league in goals per game at 2.21, with the Knights 29th overall (2.39).

“Let’s not kid ourselves, we’re not happy where we’re at in the standings and we’ve played OK, but there’s a lot of games coming up that are going to be real important,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “You’re going to start playing your division a lot more and that’s a real key. And when you play your division, you’ve got to win those games. If we lose them, it’s going to be a long way back. We’re far from out of the race, but we’ve got to start going.”

The Knights (7-10-1) are in seventh place in the Pacific Division, and their points percentage of .417 ranks 30th in the NHL, ahead of only Los Angeles.

They have failed to earn a point in six of their past 10 games (3-6-1) and are coming off a 1-3 road trip.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start and could debut his gold pads and matching helmet.

Second straight practice Marc-Andre Fleury has worn his gold pads. Looks like tonight could be the night he debuts them in a game. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/rjqvzgsSMx — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) November 14, 2018

Coach Gerard Gallant also said defenseman Jon Merrill is expected to be in the lineup in place of Brad Hunt. Merrill was scratched three of the past six games.

“I think it’s more getting back to playing fast,” assistant coach Mike Kelly said. “If we play fast, we’re on pucks and I think one breeds the other. That’s probably where the answer lies. It’s not complicated.”

Anaheim has slid in the standings since a 3-1 loss to the Knights on Oct. 20 at T-Mobile Arena, but picked up two points Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout win against Nashville.

The Ducks (8-8-3, 19 points) are fourth in the Pacific Division.

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler left the game against the Predators with 3:02 remaining in the third period after he was hit hit in the face by a deflected shot. Anaheim recalled defenseman Andy Welinski from the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

The Knights will wear special camouflage jerseys in warmups for Military Appreciation Night that will be signed and auctioned off during the game. All proceeds will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Tomas Hyka

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

