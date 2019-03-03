The Golden Knights aim for their fourth straight victory when they meet the Vancouver Canucks in a Sunday matinee at T-Mobile Arena.
Opening faceoff is 1 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.
The Knights (35-26-5, 75 points) haven’t lost since acquiring right wing Mark Stone at the trade deadline and are coming off a 3-0 victory at Anaheim on Friday, as goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his league-leading seventh shutout.
The team did not hold a morning skate Sunday due to the early start time, and no lineup information is available.
Coach Gerard Gallant’s media availability is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Defenseman Shea Theodore recorded an assist against the Ducks to set a career high with his 30th point (10 goals, 20 assists). He has a plus-5 rating in the past three games.
Stone notched his first point with the Knights and 63rd overall when he set up William Karlsson for a power-play goal in the first period against Anaheim.
Stone is one point shy of matching his career high.
The Knights remain third in the Pacific Division six points ahead of Arizona, which has won six straight.
The Knights are 5-0-1 all-time against the Canucks, and the teams finish the season series Saturday at Vancouver.
Vancouver (27-29-9, 63 points) hasn’t played since a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Thursday and dropped seven of its past nine games.
Center Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks in scoring and tops all rookies in goals (26), assists (30), points (56), power-play goals (8), game-winning goals (7) and points per game (1.04).
The 20-year-old from Sweden is four points shy of matching the franchise record for most points by a rookie held by Pavel Bure and Ivan Hlinka with 60.
Brock Boeser, the team’s third-leading scorer with 21 goals and 43 points, was a minus-4 against Arizona in his last outing and was demoted from the top line during practice Saturday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch
Ryan Carpenter-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland
Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore
Jon Merrill-Colin Miller
Goaltender
Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.