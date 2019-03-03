Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) reaches for the puck against Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Golden Knights aim for their fourth straight victory when they meet the Vancouver Canucks in a Sunday matinee at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 1 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (35-26-5, 75 points) haven’t lost since acquiring right wing Mark Stone at the trade deadline and are coming off a 3-0 victory at Anaheim on Friday, as goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his league-leading seventh shutout.

The team did not hold a morning skate Sunday due to the early start time, and no lineup information is available.

Coach Gerard Gallant’s media availability is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Defenseman Shea Theodore recorded an assist against the Ducks to set a career high with his 30th point (10 goals, 20 assists). He has a plus-5 rating in the past three games.

Stone notched his first point with the Knights and 63rd overall when he set up William Karlsson for a power-play goal in the first period against Anaheim.

Stone is one point shy of matching his career high.

The Knights remain third in the Pacific Division six points ahead of Arizona, which has won six straight.

The Knights are 5-0-1 all-time against the Canucks, and the teams finish the season series Saturday at Vancouver.

Vancouver (27-29-9, 63 points) hasn’t played since a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Thursday and dropped seven of its past nine games.

Center Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks in scoring and tops all rookies in goals (26), assists (30), points (56), power-play goals (8), game-winning goals (7) and points per game (1.04).

The 20-year-old from Sweden is four points shy of matching the franchise record for most points by a rookie held by Pavel Bure and Ivan Hlinka with 60.

Brock Boeser, the team’s third-leading scorer with 21 goals and 43 points, was a minus-4 against Arizona in his last outing and was demoted from the top line during practice Saturday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Ryan Carpenter-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban

