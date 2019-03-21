GAME DAY: Golden Knights put win streak on line against Jets

Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers (57) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference meet Thursday when the Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (41-27-5, 87 points) have won three straight games and nine of their past 10, including Monday’s 7-3 victory at San Jose.

Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is seven points.

“We know where they are in the standings. We know how last year went,” center Cody Eakin said. “From here on out, this is always going to be tough games. They want to beat us equally as bad as we want to beat them.

“It’ll be a fun game. The team that makes the most mistakes will probably end up losing, unless a miracle happens. That’s hockey.”

Goaltender Malcolm Subban is expected to make his third consecutive start, as Vezina Trophy candidate Marc-Andre Fleury remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Subban overcame a shaky first period in San Jose and finished with 36 saves in his most recent outing. He is 12-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in his career at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Gerard Gallant said center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who did not participate in Thursday’s optional morning skate, will be a game-time decision.

The line of center William Karlsson, left wing Jonathan Marchessault and right wing Reilly Smith has produced six goals and 10 assists in the past two games.

Marchessault has two straight multi-goal games, while Smith has six points in his past two outings.

Right wing Mark Stone has a six-game points streak (4 goals, 3 assists).

“We didn’t play a very good game against them last time. That’s something that I’m most looking forward to tonight,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “You lay the foundation a lot this time of year if you’re going to see teams later on with how you want to play. Recent memory always plays a factor, I think. You lay some foundation now and for if you see these guys again.”

Winnipeg (44-25-4, 92 points) leads the Central Division and can clinch a playoff berth with its fifth straight victory.

The Jets blanked Anaheim 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening game of a back-to-back to match a franchise record with its 20th road victory. Winnipeg is 5-2-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Center Mark Scheifele scored his 35th goal in the first period against the Ducks to reach 80 points. Along with leading scorer Blake Wheeler (20 goals, 68 assists), this marks the third time in franchise history two players have 80 or more points in the same season.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves Wednesday for his first shutout of the season. Backup Laurent Brossoit had 43 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Knights on Jan. 15.

The Jets did not announce their starting goaltender.

Winnipeg defeated the Knights 6-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 22, going 2-for-4 on the power play. The Jets have a power-play goal in five consecutive games and are 14-for-47 (29.8 percent) on the power play in their past 14 games.

“We’re playing a lot better hockey than we were then,” Gallant said. “Winnipeg’s a real good hockey team. It’s going to be a good game tonight. I expect a battle.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Tomas-Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Nick Holden-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

