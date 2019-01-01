GAME DAY: Golden Knights usher in new year against Kings

The Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, the fourth meeting in the past 25 days between the teams.

Opening faceoff is 6 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (23-15-4, 50 points), who are second in the Pacific Division behind Calgary, defeated Los Angeles 4-1 on Saturday at Staples Center after going 0-1-1 in the first two matchups against their Southern California rival.

“You play a team this many times in a week, it’s good for you,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “You know the team. Both teams are ready to play, and they had a big win last night in Colorado, so I’m sure they’ll be ready again today.

“It’s fun. You make big rivalries with these teams. They’re battling hard. They’re playing a lot better hockey lately. We had a good game against them last game, so hopefully we can play well against them tonight.”

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to make his NHL-leading 37th start after a 29-save effort Sunday in a 5-1 victory at Arizona.

The Knights have won three straight and are riding a six-game point streak (4-0-2).

The Knights play four of their next five at home, where they’ve compiled a 12-3-3 record.

Gallant is expected to make one change to his lineup, with Jon Merrill replacing Brad Hunt on defense.

Left wing Max Pacioretty and defenseman Colin Miller remain on injured reserve. Valentin Zykov, who was claimed off waivers Saturday, has not reported to the team due to immigration delays.

Los Angeles (16-21-3, 35 points) defeated Colorado 3-2 in overtime Monday and arrived in Las Vegas just before the new year.

Forward Dustin Brown’s team-leading 11th goal was the game-winner, and defenseman Drew Doughty scored for the first time since Nov. 24 (17 games).

Kings defenseman Sean Walker registered his first career NHL goal in the victory.

The Kings, who have won five of their past six games, did not have a morning skate, and no lineup information was made available.

Jonathan Quick made 22 saves in the victory over the Avalanche on Monday. Jack Campbell was recalled from the American Hockey League on Monday and could play the second game of the back-to-back for Los Angeles.

“We’ve been doing a good job,” Knights center Cody Eakin said. “We’ve been paying attention to details, all the little things, and we’re starting to see good outcomes in the last few games. We want to get better and continue on this pace.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Brandon Pirri-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

Tomas Nosek-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Hunt-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

