LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights close out the regular season Saturday when they meet the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Opening faceoff is 7:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.
“We’ll go play a good game; hopefully everybody stays healthy,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’ll just put some different players in there (Saturday) and see where we go.”
The Knights (43-31-7, 93 points) have lost six of their past seven and are coming off a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Thursday that left a rotten taste in several players’ mouths.
Gallant confirmed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt will make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old signed as a free agent out of St. Cloud State and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will start his second consecutive game as he tunes up for the opening-round series against San Jose.
The Knights had minimal participation at their morning skate and are expected to have multiple lineup changes.
Los Angeles (30-42-9, 69 points) is playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-2 loss at Anaheim on Friday.
Goaltender Jonathan Quick is expected to start, and it could be the 33-year-old’s final game with the Kings.
Quick, who has won two Stanley Cups, is 15-23-7 with a 3.41 goals-against average and .887 save percentage but will be an attractive trade option for several teams this offseason with the Kings continuing to rebuild.
The Kings, who are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games, are last in the Western Conference. A loss would give them the second-best odds (13.5 percent) of landing the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday’s NHL draft lottery.
Los Angeles also would finish with the second-best odds if New Jersey wins at Florida on Saturday.
Forward Blake Lizotte, a former teammate of Schuldt’s at St. Cloud State, could make his NHL debut for the Kings.
This is the fifth meeting between the teams, with the Knights going 2-1-1 while winning the past two matchups by a combined score of 6-1.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone
Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter
Valentin Zykov-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Jimmy Schuldt-Deryk Engelland
Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore
Nick Holden-Colin Miller
Goaltender
Marc-Andre Fleury
