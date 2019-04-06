Air Force's Evan Giesler (15) battles to get the puck past St. Cloud State goalie David Hrenak (34) as teammate Jimmy Schuldt (22) defends during the first period of an NCAA regional men's college hockey tournament game, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Dave Eggen)

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights close out the regular season Saturday when they meet the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Opening faceoff is 7:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“We’ll go play a good game; hopefully everybody stays healthy,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’ll just put some different players in there (Saturday) and see where we go.”

The Knights (43-31-7, 93 points) have lost six of their past seven and are coming off a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Thursday that left a rotten taste in several players’ mouths.

Gallant confirmed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt will make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old signed as a free agent out of St. Cloud State and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will start his second consecutive game as he tunes up for the opening-round series against San Jose.

The Knights had minimal participation at their morning skate and are expected to have multiple lineup changes.

Los Angeles (30-42-9, 69 points) is playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-2 loss at Anaheim on Friday.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick is expected to start, and it could be the 33-year-old’s final game with the Kings.

Quick, who has won two Stanley Cups, is 15-23-7 with a 3.41 goals-against average and .887 save percentage but will be an attractive trade option for several teams this offseason with the Kings continuing to rebuild.

The Kings, who are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games, are last in the Western Conference. A loss would give them the second-best odds (13.5 percent) of landing the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday’s NHL draft lottery.

Los Angeles also would finish with the second-best odds if New Jersey wins at Florida on Saturday.

Forward Blake Lizotte, a former teammate of Schuldt’s at St. Cloud State, could make his NHL debut for the Kings.

This is the fifth meeting between the teams, with the Knights going 2-1-1 while winning the past two matchups by a combined score of 6-1.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

Valentin Zykov-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Jimmy Schuldt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Nick Holden-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

