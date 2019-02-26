GAME DAY: Mark Stone to make Golden Knights debut vs. Dallas Stars

Golden Knights' Mark Stone speaks to the media on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 after morning skate at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly acquired forward Mark Stone will make his Golden Knights debut Tuesday when they host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Stone was traded to the Knights on Monday along with a minor leaguer for defensive prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick.

“It’s going to be emotional. Ottawa was the only thing I ever knew,” Stone said. “I enjoyed my eight years since I was drafted there. They treated me so well. (Monday) was a tough day for me and my family, my girlfriend, all the close people I’ve met not only through hockey, but in the city. But there’s excitement. This team is looking to win right now, and I can’t complain about that.”

The Knights (32-26-5, 69 points) also activated wing Ryan Carpenter from injured reserve, and coach Gerard Gallant said he will skate on the third line with wing Alex Tuch and center Cody Eakin.

Stone did not play in Ottawa’s past three games for precautionary reasons, as the Senators tried to re-sign their alternate captain to a long-term extension before working out a trade with the Knights.

Stone did not participate in the Knights’ morning skate and said his gear had not arrived.

Gallant will use Stone, who has 28 goals and 62 points, on a line with left wing Max Pacioretty and center Paul Stastny against Dallas. He also will see time on the power play.

Marc-Andre Fleury, looking to end a personal five-game losing streak (0-4-1), was announced as the Knights starter in net.

The Knights are coming off a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Friday and have dropped 10 of their past 13 games. They hold a six-point lead over Arizona in the Pacific Division standings.

“They’re fast, they’re skilled,” defenseman Shea Theodore said of the Stars. “They’ve got their shooters, they’ve got a lot of good-skating mobile defensemen that we have to be aware. Just generally we have to be ready for a team willing to come in here and take the two points from us.

“They’re pushing to make the playoffs, so obviously they’re going to come with their best game. We’ve just got to be ready for it.”

Dallas (31-26-5, 67 points) holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and is 4-5-1 in its past 10 games after defeating Chicago 4-3 on Sunday.

Forward Jamie Benn, the team’s second-leading goal scorer (21), left Sunday’s game and has been ruled out with an upper-body injury.

Forward Mats Zuccarello, who was acquired prior to the trade deadline, suffered a broken arm Sunday in his first game with the Stars and returned to Dallas to undergo surgery.

Goaltender Ben Bishop (19-13-2, 2.29 goals-against average, .924 save percentage) gets the starting nod for the Stars, who rank third in the league in goals against per game.

Center Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 26 goals and 58 points.

“Last year they had a lot of trouble keeping the puck out of their net and this year, they’re one of the best in the league, if not the best,” Gallant said. “They’ve changed their game and play hard and compete hard. They play a fast hockey game and their star players are playing well.

“A lot of teams are battling for playoff position, no different than we are. We were in a good position a month ago, and now we’re in a battle. It’s fun. It should be fun.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Ryan Carpenter-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnightsand @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.