GAME DAY: Reilly Smith to miss Knights’ game vs. Rangers

Right wing Reilly Smith will miss his first game of the season when the Golden Knights host the New York Rangers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) reacts after attempting to score against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (26-15-4, 56 points) have won a season-high six straight and earned points in nine consecutive games (7-0-2).

They also are riding an 11-game point streak on home ice (9-0-2), one shy of their franchise record 12-game point streak from Dec. 3, 2017, to Jan. 23, 2018, last season.

“I think it’s about us, how we play,” Knights forward Tomas Nosek said. “We just need to focus on our game, play our game, be good defensively and put some pressure on their (defense) and we’ll be good.”

Smith left Sunday’s 3-2 victory over New Jersey in the third period and is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

The only Knights who have appeared in every game this season are Karlsson, Marchessault and defensemen Brayden McNabb and Nick Holden.

Smith has nine goals and 27 points in 45 games. Max Pacioretty took line rushes in Smith’s spot alongside William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault at Tuesday’s morning skate.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is projected to start against the Rangers and is 8-0-2 with three shutouts at home since Nov. 23.

Karlsson is celebrating his 26th birthday.

this guy is 26 years old today 🤠 pic.twitter.com/W66FNrtAub — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 8, 2019

The Rangers (17-17-7, 41 points) are sixth in the Metropolitan Division and have dropped three straight, including Sunday’s 5-0 loss at Arizona.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was pulled against the Coyotes for the second straight game, and New York coach David Quinn announced after Monday’s practice that Alexandar Georgiev will start.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re ready tonight,” Gallant said. “The Rangers are coming in struggling a little bit, obviously, the last three games. But they’re a dangerous team. They played us really well in New York and it was a good hockey game. I expect the same.

“I expect them to work their tails off and be ready to play a good, hard game. It’s going to be a battle. There’s no easy games in this league.”

Forward Kevin Hayes, who is second on the Rangers in scoring with 33 points, will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury.

Leading scorer Mika Zibanejad has scored in every matchup against the Knights and produced 3-2-5 in the three games. He scored on a power play in New York’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights on Dec. 16.

The Rangers are 5-0-0 on Tuesdays.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Max Pacioretty

Brandon Pirri-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Ryan Carpenter

Oscar Lindberg-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

