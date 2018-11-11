Golden Knights/NHL

GAME DAY: Subban starts as Knights wrap up road trip in Boston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2018 - 9:22 am
 
Updated November 11, 2018 - 2:30 pm

BOSTON — The Golden Knights conclude their four-game road trip Sunday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Opening faceoff is 4 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Knights following their disappointing 5-4 loss at Montreal on Saturday. The Knights led 2-0 after the first period and 4-3 in the third but were unable to earn any points.

“It doesn’t matter what we do (Sunday),” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “We just have to win. To do that, we have to play the right way. It’s been the way it goes right now. We need to bounce back.”

Boston also played Saturday, handing visiting Toronto a 5-1 loss. David Pastrnak had a hat trick, and linemates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined for a goal and for assists for the Bruins (9-5-2, 20 points).

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 40 saves in place of Tuukka Rask, who was granted a leave of absence from the team Friday. Halak was named the starters Sunday by Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Knights (7-9-1, 15 points) did not hold a morning skate and there was no lineup information available.

Backup goaltender Malcolm Subban will start and defenseman Deryk Engelland, who missed the first three games on this trip after returning home for personal reasons, rejoined the team in Montreal and replaced Jon Merrill versus the Bruins.

The Knights are 1-2 on the current trip and 3-7 on the road overall.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Tomas Hyka

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Brad Hunt-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

