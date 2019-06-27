George McPhee says Golden Knights aren’t done dealing
The Knights are still approximately $4.775 million over the cap, necessitating some moves.
Golden Knights incoming president of hockey operations George McPhee said the team isn’t done dealing after they traded forward Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes late Wednesday.
“We have a little more work to do,” he said at a Thursday news conference. “We’ll see where things go in the next few days. We made a move yesterday, and there’s probably another one coming. We’ll talk about that when it happens.”
The Knights are still approximately $4.775 million over the cap, necessitating some moves.
It didn’t make it any easier for McPhee to part ways with an original member of the franchise who had a career year in the Knights’ inaugural season before missing all but 15 games last season with a knee injury.
“The hardest thing for a manager in our sport, or a manager in any sport, is trading a player that you really like personally,” McPhee said. “It’s a hard thing to go through. Those conversations are difficult. Those kinds of conversations are telling a young man he’s not good for the NHL or telling a veteran he’s being replaced by a younger player.
“Erik took it like a pro as we expected he would, but it was not easy for any of us.”
The Knights acquired prospect Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2021. McPhee said the pick was contingent on Haula re-signing with Carolina or what the Hurricanes get for him should they trade him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.