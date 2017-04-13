Gerard Gallant ‘Excited to be first coach’ of Golden Knights

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant, rear, gestures as he talks to players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015 in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 3-2. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant gestures during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Sunrise, Fla. on Nov. 7, 2016. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Golden Knights officially named Gerard Gallant their first head coach Thursday morning.

The team put out a news release in advance of its noon news conference at T-Mobile Arena where Gallant, 53, will be introduced.

Team majority owner Bill Foley said of Gallant’s hire: “He fits our culture perfectly. He has had success, he relates well with today’s players and he’s a tireless worker. He’s just what we were looking for in our first head coach and we’re excited to have him.”

Gallant said in a statement released by the team: “Being named the first head coach in Vegas Golden Knights history is such a tremendous opportunity and one I am extremely grateful for. There is a great deal of excitement in the hockey community regarding what is happening with the Golden Knights and I am glad to now be a part of the team.

“We have a state-of-the-art practice facility being constructed, a world class home arena and, from what I’ve heard, a very passionate and engaged fan base. I look forward to seeing that enthusiasm first hand and will work with (general manager) George (McPhee) and the rest of the hockey operations staff to ice a team that Golden Knights fans will be proud to support.”

McPhee said of Gallant, who has been a head coach in the NHL with the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets: “He is an experienced head coach, has had success at multiple levels and has a great reputation among the players who have played for him.

“We undertook a very detailed due diligence process over the last several months and canvassed a number of qualified head coaching candidates to ensure we found the best coach for our group. And we believe we have found that coach in Gerard. We look forward to working with him to build a team that our fans and our community are proud to support.”

Gallant spent the last three seasons in Florida. In 2016, the Panthers won the Atlantic Division and made the playoffs with 103 points. He was fired by the team on Nov. 27 after an 11-10-1 start.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.