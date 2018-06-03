Goalie Malcolm Subban returns to practice for Golden Knights

Golden Knights backup goaltender Malcolm Subban has not practiced with the team since suffering an undisclosed injury prior to Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in mid-May.

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban talks with goaltending coach David Prior during practice at the Kettler Capitals Iceplex ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban warms up during practice at the Kettler Capitals Iceplex ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban warms up during practice at the Kettler Capitals Iceplex ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

ARLINGTON, Va. — Malcolm Subban took part in a practice Sunday for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The Golden Knights backup goaltender has been out with an undisclosed injury since being hurt in practice prior to Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Subban skated at the Washington Capitals’ practice facility with Knights players who did not dress in Saturday’s 3-1 loss.

However, don’t look for Subban on the bench Monday for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Maxime Lagace will continue to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup.

“He’s not our backup (Monday), no,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of Subban, who last appeared in a game on April 7, the final regular season game, when he replaced Fleury in the third period of a 7-1 loss to Calgary.

Gallant did not give any more details and Subban was not available for comment after the workout. Fleury has played every second of the postseason and is 13-5 with a 1.95 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and four shutouts.

Game 3 television ratings

NBC announced that the ratings for Game 3 did a 2.51 overnight rating, the best for a Stanley Cup Final Game 3 in three years.

Following are the Top 10 markets for last night's SCF Game 3 on @NBCSN: 1 Las Vegas 18.29

2 Washington DC 15.17

3 Baltimore 7.45

4 Buffalo 6.44

5 Pittsburgh 5.11

6 Richmond 4.77

7 Minneapolis 4.52

8 St. Louis 3.16

9 Ft. Myers 2.92

10 Norfolk 2.83 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) June 3, 2018

The game, which was televised by NBC Sports Network, did an 18.2 rating in Las Vegas, second only to Game 2 for a Knights game in the market. In Washington D.C., the game did a 15.2 rating, the highest ever for a Capitals game on cable.

Two Caps take the train

With traffic heavy around Capital One Arena for Game 3, Matt Niskanen and T.J. Oshie decided to take public transportation to work.

The two Capitals hopped on the Metro, the city’s subway system, where surprised fans heading to the game found themselves with some unexpected company.

“It was great,” Oshie said. “It was actually really easy for us to get down there. The fans seemed very excited, but were also respectful and just wished us luck along the way.”

Brooks Orpik absorbs Neal hit

Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said he didn’t suffer a concussion after his second-period collision with James Neal Saturday after Neal launched himself backwards into Orpik.

“I just got the wind knocked out of me,” Orpik said Sunday. “It’s not a very good feeling when you can’t breathe, but that subsides pretty quickly.

“I think it was more, I was probably more disappointed in myself. I played with (Neal) for three or four years in Pittsburgh, so I know he likes to do that. He tried doing it to me in Vegas and I think I got the better of him on that one. There was nothing wrong with the hit. I just took the worst of it and should have known better because I knew who it was.”

