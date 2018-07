Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.

James Neal and David Perron won’t be back, but Marc-Andre Fleury is in the fold and the Golden Knights made moves in free agency that have fans talking.

