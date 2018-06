The Vegas Golden Knights lost 3-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, but they aren’t worried.

Golden Edge: Knights not panicking after dropping two straight games

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 3-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, but they aren’t worried.

Zac Pacleb brings an update from the Golden Knights off day, including why the team isn’t panicking just yet.

