Golden Edge: Is the “Vegas Flu” a factor in the playoffs?

The playoffs are almost here and it’s time for reflection on the Golden Knights’ historic inaugural season.
It begs the question: is the “Vegas Flu” real?
Early in the season, the infamous “Vegas Flu” hit opposing teams coming to T-Mobile Arena, sending questions on if a night of partying on The Strip prior to a game contributed to the Golden Knights’ stunning home win percentage.
Sports columnist Ed Graney and entertainment columnist John Katsilometes break it all down in the video above.
