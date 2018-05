Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews the Saskatchewan duo Justin and Greg about the Golden Knights making it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Edge: Justin and Greg on the Stanley Cup Final

They also talk about the duo’s efforts to make Saskatchewan the official second home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

