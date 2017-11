Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp discuss the status of the Vegas Golden Knights coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, including what it means going forward with important games coming up, the health of Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Golden Edge: The status of the Vegas Golden Knights coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, including what it means with important games coming up, the health of Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp discuss the status of the Vegas Golden Knights coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, including what it means going forward with important games coming up, the health of Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the Hockey Fights Cancer night.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.