The Vegas Golden Knights are down to their fourth-string goalie after a string of injuries. A 19-year-old prospect has even been brought up to the team as the Knights prepare for their road game against the Boston Bruins before heading into Canada to take on Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal.

Gerard Gallant has made lineup changes, and the Knights have begun to look like what they are — an expansion team.

